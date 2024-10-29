"The Baby Cubby" can help new parents find the products you love

"The Baby Cubby" is not only a store for all of the must-have products for infants, they are also knowledgeable about each and every item they sell.

They have experienced and trained team members to answer your questions, help you find products you love and help you be a more confident parent.

With Jenny Hardman expecting twins, they joined us with some newborn must-haves.

That includes items they brought to studio:

- Uppababy vista v3 stroller

- Uppababy Aria Car seat

- Como Tomo bottles

- knotted gowns

- Copper Pearl swaddles

- Jujube diaper bag

- Nosefrida

- Ergobaby embrace carrier

- sound machine

- bibs & pacifiers

The Baby Cubby has a curated product selection of strollers, car seats, adorable clothing, blankets and gifts and they research every one of them.

They have CPST (Child Passenger Safety Technicians) on staff to answer car seat questions and do safety checks.

You can find retail locations in Sandy and American Fork and learn more at BabyCubby.com.

