The Big Top Diaper Drive Extravaganza invites Utahns to take part in a fun day and help others

Many Utah families want to help people experiencing homelessness but aren’t sure where to start or how to involve their children.

HomeAid Utah has a solution! Bring a package of diapers to help families in need and enjoy a free family carnival.

It took place on Friday, August 14, 2026 from 10am-2pm at The Other Side Village in Salt Lake City.

In addition to enjoying carnival games, a petting zoo, face painting, concessions and a cornhole tournament, carnival-goers were also invited to tour the homes in the village which help people get off the street.

HomeAid Utah has reported that 1 in 3 families in the U.S. experience diaper need, and over the past seven years, its diaper drives have collected more than 3.2 million diapers for families across Utah.

People can still support the effort even if they can't attend the event.

You can learn more at homeaidutah.org/to learn more about its work or make a donation to the diaper drive.