Over the past two years, "The Business Voyage" has helped launch dozens of new Pacific Islander-owned businesses, distributed tens of thousands of dollars in funding, and supported participants in securing more than $7 million in SBA loans.

This year's event is coming up on Friday, November 21, 2025, and is shaping up to be the biggest yet.

It's a celebrating of innovation, culture, and economic empowerment that highlights the incredible talent within Utah's Pacific Islander community.

The inspiring event includes workshops and mentorship for aspiring entrepreneurs, promotion and networking, and a pitch competition where participants can win real start-up capital to launch their ideas.

In 2024 Smash Lemonade won the grand prize in the pitch competition and has been growing ever since.

You can learn more at voyageprep.com.