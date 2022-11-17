The Candy Cane Corner Donation Blitz is going on today

Morgan was at our Candy Cane Corner Donation Blitz at the Les Schwab South Jordan location.

There's also a blitz going on in Ogden at Les Schwab.

You still have time to take a selfie with Santa and his reindeer, enjoy a treat and donate to Candy Cane — we'll be there all day on November 17.

We are also accepting monetary donations to help us purchase gifts for families in need now at fox13now.com/candycane.

You can also donate items at any Les Schwab location through November 28, 202.

Candy Cane Corner is a holiday gift program for the families served by The Road Home and Volunteers of America, Utah and First Step House.

These organizations serve families currently and formerly experiencing homelessness.

Last year, through the generosity of the community and partners like FOX 13 and Les Schwab, Candy Cane Corner provided holiday gifts to over 2,000 Utahns in need.

This year we hope to grow the program to serve even more Utah families.

Thanks to generous donations from FOX 13 viewers and Les Schwab customers, each recipient will be able to experience the joy of the holiday season.

The success of Candy Cane Corner has been made possible through the generosity of the community. You can help!

Most needed items include:

New, unused children's toys

Teen hobby items such as earbuds, jewelry, puzzles, arts and crafts, etc.

Diapers (size 4, 5, and 6) and wipes

Full size blankets

Wrapping paper & tape

Food storage container sets

Gift cards to stores like WalMart, Target, Smith's, Visa, etc.

*All donated items must be new and unwrapped

For more information please visit: fox13now.com/candycane.