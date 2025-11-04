"The Christmas Stranger" by Richard Paul Evans is out today

The newest book by New York Times Bestselling Author, Richard Paul Evans, is out today (November 4, 2025).

It's titled "The Christmas Stranger", and is set in a Salt Lake City neighborhood where a man gets a visit from someone he doesn't know. But that visit ends up changing his life.

Many are calling this book Richard's best novel yet and he says he's excited to have more people read it and learn the messages of the book which include "hope, love and the mysterious workings of heaven".

Richard will be on a short book tour at some of his favorite book stores. You can check those out here.

You can find it at richardpaulevans.com.