The DonorConnect Foundation is hosting the annual Gift of Life Walk/Run on Saturday, September 12

The DonorConnect Foundation is hosting the annual Gift of Life Walk/Run at Liberty Park on Saturday, September 19, 2026.

This is a way for donor families, recipients, living donors and families of living donors to honor the lifesaving gift of organ donation in Utah.

Even if you don't have a personal connection to organ donation, you are welcome to take part in the race and other activities including items up for auction and community booths.

The DonorConnect Foundation's core focus is to support DonorConnect’s's mission of connecting donors with recipients.

You can register for the race at dcfoundation.life and there's also a place to donate directly or to learn about volunteer opportunities if you'd like to give your time.