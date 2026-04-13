The Dutch Social Club of Utah invites everyone to wear orange and party like the Dutch!

The annual Dutch Day Festival is a free community event that celebrates Dutch culture and traditions.

It's celebrated around the world with the largest street party held in Amsterdam.

The Utah event is taking place at Millcreek Common on Saturday, April 25, 2026 from 11am to 5pm and is FREE.

Wearing orange is encouraged because orange is the national color!

You can learn more at dutchsocialclubutah.com/dutch-kings-day.

