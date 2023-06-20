The Eating Establishment has been a Park City staple for 51 years

The Eating Establishment has been a staple along Park City's Historic Main Street for 51 years.

That means it opened in 1972 and is still serving up breakfast, lunch and dinner from 8am-9pm every day of the week.

Owner, Jeff Bernard showed Jenny some of the most popular items on the menu including their number one selling item - fish tacos.

The wedge salad with blue cheese crumbles and dressing is also a favorite and the dressing is made from Jeff's grandmother's vinaigrette dressing.

The jalapeno mac and cheese comes to the table sizzling - so it's definitely a favorite.

For breakfast, you will want to try the hash in a skillet with eggs and their biscuits and gravy not to mention the oats and quinoa. By the way, you can order breakfast all day long.

Summer is the perfect time to dine with The Eating Establishment as you can dine on their outdoor dining decks right on Main Street Park City.

And don't forget about their world-class bar too.

Located at 317 Main Street and for more information go to The Eating Establishment.