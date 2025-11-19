The family and friends of a Centerville man are rallying around him after scammers stole $39,000.

Josh Wall works hard as a janitor for the Davis School District. He's lived most of his life in the Davis County area and currently resides in Centerville.

He was recently scammed out of his life savings, nearly $39,000.

His family and friends are rallying to help get some of that money back.

Tyler Thompson-Wall, Josh's cousin, says, "Josh is one of the kindest, hardest-working people you’ll ever meet. He has a mild disability but has always pushed through every challenge with determination and heart."

They are holding a Yard & Bake Sale on Saturday, November 22, 2025, from 8:30am to 2pm, and proceeds will benefit Josh. It's being held at 662 S 550 E Kaysville, UT 84037

You can also donate to a GoFundMe account.