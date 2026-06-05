The first Friday in June is America's sweetest holiday — National Donut Day.

Celebrated on June 5 this year, The Salvation Army is, in fact, the inspiration behind its founding and why it is still celebrated today.

In 1917, The Salvation Army's brave volunteers traveled to France during World War I to bring critical supplies and provide meaningful spiritual and emotional support to the soldiers who were risking their lives on the front lines.

The volunteers were nicknamed "Donut Lassies" for the donuts they fried and served to thousands.

Not only were the sweet treats delicious, but they also boosted morale and offered a sense of comfort to homesick soldiers.

In 1938, The Salvation Army celebrated the first National Donut Day in Chicago as a fundraiser to help those in need during the Great Depression and to commemorate the work of the Donut Lassies, who brought much-needed hope in a time of darkness.

The Salt Lake Corps will be serve complimentary donuts to area first responders and the Veterans Affairs Medical Center to celebrate the day.

In Utah, The Salvation Army has been supporting those in need without discrimination since 1865.

Thousands of Utahns receive assistance from The Salvation Army each year through a broad array of social services that range from providing food for the hungry, relief for disaster victims, assistance for the disabled, utility assistance, outreach to the elderly and ill, clothing and shelter for the homeless and opportunities for underprivileged children.

For more information visit: saltlakecity.salvationarmy.org.