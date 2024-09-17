Watch Now
The Five Types of Friends You Need In Your Life

We all know how important friendships are in our lives. But, did you know there are five types of friends you need?
For adults it is ideal to have 3-5 close relationships in their lives.

Kelly Houseman MS, LPC, NCC joined Jenny Hardman to talk about the 5 ideal friends you need:

1. The 2am Friend

2. The Friend You Admire

3. The Listener

4. The Tell it Like It Is

5. The Good Time Friend

It can be challenging to meet new friends as adults so if you're looking for new people in your life try joining a sports team, take classes, enjoy social groups around your favorite hobby, ask existing friends to introduce you, and of course social media.

For questions and more information you can visit Kelly's website: KellyHousemanCounseling.com

