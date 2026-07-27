The founder of Utah's own "Hey Grill Hey" is on Food Network's "Pitmasters".

Teams of the world's most elite pitmasters push live fire cooking to its limits as they compete in a non-stop week-long battle for BBQ glory in Food Network's all-new series, Pitmasters.

It was shot right here in Utah, about 45 minutes north of St. George and one of the contestants is Susie Bulloch, founder of "Hey Grill Hey".

Susie told us that she thought she had a "leg up" in the competition because she knows about Utah's elevation and temperature and how that can affect BBQ.

She founded "Hey Grill Hey" eleven years ago and has a signature line of BBQ sauces, rubs and products, plus more than 750 recipes and a cookbook!

Susie to date has survived cuts of the first two shows, with the third on airing on Food Network on July 27, 2026.

You can learn more at foodnetwork.com and get Susie's products at heygrillhey.com.

