The Gift of Life starts with education.

DonorConnect has a large staff of public education presenters who teach students about the importance of organ, tissue & eye donation.

They visit local junior high schools and high schools, providing valuable resources that help students understand the basic concept or organ and tissue donation.

Parents and teachers can reach out to DonorConnect.life and click on the "Education" tab if they'd like to schedule a presentation.

They'll also do presentations for service organizations and faith-based groups.

All together they reach tens of thousands of people a year.

Adult are encouraged to educate themselves about donation by going to donorconnect.life and exploring their resources.

