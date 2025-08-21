The HomeAid Utah Diaper Drive provides diapers, wipes and formula to Utah families in need

The HomeAid Utah Diaper Drive is a community-driven effort that provides essential diapers, wipes, and formula to families in need across Utah.

Executive Director Brian Diggs says since its inception, the HomeAid Utah Diaper Drive has collected nearly 3 million diapers, helping families care for their infants with dignity.

The event features the Diaper House Competition, a fun tradition where local businesses and organizations build creative structures from donated diaper boxes.

Every donation, whether a single pack or a larger contribution, directly impacts the well-being of Utah families.

The Diaper Drive fosters community engagement, encouraging local residents and organizations to come together to support families in need.

It's being held on Friday, August 22, 2025 from 10am to 6pm at IKEA in Draper.

For more information visit homeaidutah.org/diaperdrive.

HomeAid Utah partners with the homebuilding industry to construct and renovate shelters for individuals and families experiencing homelessness.

Through community engagement, construction, and education, HomeAid Utah provides dignified housing solutions and strengthens communities across the state.

HomeAid Utah's ongoing mission is to create lasting change, addressing homelessness while inspiring generosity and connection within the community.

