The new book, "The Hope at the End of the Tunnel" is a memoir about love, loss, sorrow and rediscovering joy after a husband's death.

Author Erica Hansen joined us to tell us more about her story that she turned into a book that she hopes can help others.

Her story started when she met her husband Jeramy at Costco. And the store played a big part in their love story.

After their chance meeting, they went on a scavenger hunt to Costco. They celebrated one year of dating with a date in the Costco parking lot. Jeramy propsed with a ring from Costco. The wedding cake was from Costco, and so where the wedding flowers.

Erica had never been happier and that's the first part of the story.

Then came the unexpected. Jeramy died unexpectedly from blood clots.

"The rest of the book is about navigating life through the landmine of grief and, ultimately, finding the path to healing and rediscovering moments of joy," says Erica.

Erica says, "After Jeramy died, I tried to find books that would show me what life was supposed to look like now and I couldn't find any. They all seem to stop after one year. And I kept thinking 'but then what?' The Hope at the End of the Tunnel is a more comprehensive look and spans six years.

The book has different writing styles – narrative, essay, creative writing – to capture various moments and encounters and would be helpful to anyone in those early stages of grief looking for a shred of hope.

It's available online anywhere you get your books, and is available in print, eBook as well as an audio book available at Audible, Spotify, Apple Books etc.

You can learn more at TheEricaHansen.com.

