The Hope Hero Foundation is hosting two community events this fall.

The Hope Hero Foundation teaches teens that they can become the heroes of their own stories.

It was founded by Elysia Butler who know knows what it's like to have a child who didn't want to live, and she knows the heartbreak of losing other family members to mental health struggles.

As an educator, she saw a devastating gap—we wait for kids to be in crisis before we help them.

Her book became a symbol of hope for families searching for answers, and the red sneakers became the Hope Hero brand and reminder that with every step you take, you are capable of becoming the hero of your own story.

Hope Hero gives kids practical tools to build connection, communication, courage and resilience before life feels unbearable.

The skills they learn can be used at school, at home, and with friends.

Rylee Ramsey is a Hope Hero Ambassador and has learned how to recognize warning signs, start courageous conversations, connect others to help and become a positive mental health voice within the community.

There are two community events coming up this fall.

A Logan Community Resilience Night is happening on September 24 from 6:00–8:00 p.m. at the North Logan Community Center.

This is a free community night focused on resilience, connection and suicide prevention.

Hope Hero has partnered with 18 local mental health providers and community organizations, including the Bear River Health Department, local schools and AFSP.

Families can connect directly with trusted resources and hear honest perspectives from youth, parents, therapists and prevention professionals.

On October 10, 2026, the 4th Annual Red Sneaker Gala Masquerade is happening at the Young Venue in Layton.

This year's theme is, "Behind Every Mask Is a Story—Your Story Matters."

Funds raised at the gala will help Hope hero bring more prevention and resilience programs into communities and schools, strengthen partnerships with therapists and community organizations, and provide training, resources and support for youth and families.

If you or someone you love needs immediate support, call or text 988.

You can find more information at thehopeherofoundation.org.

