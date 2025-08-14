The Laced Hair Foundation empowers women by gifting them the hair of their dreams

Hair loss is a widespread occurrence that can deeply affect a woman's confidence.

The Laced Hair Foundation gifts women wigs and hair extensions made from real human hair, which can be life-changing.

Lacy Gadegaard founded The Laced Hair Foundation out of her own hair loss battle due to a devastating medical diagnosis.

Their annual Hair for Hope Gala, that benefits the foundation, is coming up on Saturday, September 13, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. at Trager Headquarters, 533 S. 400 W., Salt Lake City.

It's an evening of dinner and cocktails, a silent auction and moving personal stories and proceeds directly benefit the Laced Hair Foundation.

You can get your tickets now at lacedhairfoundation.org.