The Laced Hair Foundation empowers women by gifting them the hair of their dreams

Hair for Hope Gala
The Laced Hair Foundation gifts women wigs and hair extensions made from real human hair, which can be life-changing.
Hair loss is a widespread occurrence that can deeply affect a woman's confidence.

Lacy Gadegaard founded The Laced Hair Foundation out of her own hair loss battle due to a devastating medical diagnosis.

Their annual Hair for Hope Gala, that benefits the foundation, is coming up on Saturday, September 13, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. at Trager Headquarters, 533 S. 400 W., Salt Lake City.

It's an evening of dinner and cocktails, a silent auction and moving personal stories and proceeds directly benefit the Laced Hair Foundation.

You can get your tickets now at lacedhairfoundation.org.

