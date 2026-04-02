The Land Cruiser Heritage Museum is the only one like it in the country.

Located in downtown Salt Lake City, it features Land Cruisers from all over the world in models from years 1953 to 2025.

The museum was started 14 years ago by Greg Miller, from the car-loving Larry H. Miller Family.

Every Land Cruiser in the museum is historically different for different reasons, but there are no two the same.

For that reason people from all over the world come to see the vehicles.

You can book a tour and learn more at landcruiserhm.com.

