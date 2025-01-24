The largest travel show in Utah is this weekend!

The 29th Annual Morris Columbus Travel Expo is going on January 24 and 25 at the Mountain America Expo Center.

Allison Croghan was there and talked with Larry Gelwix, The Getaway Guru!

He says this is the largest travel show in Utah with more than 100 vendors, more than 35 informative travel seminars and amazing travel destination ideas.

Vendors such as Delta Vacations, Norweigian Cruise Line, Princess cruises, Royal Caribbean, Holland America Line, Viking Cruises, the Disney Travel Company and tourism boards from around the world will be there to help you plan your next vacation.

Visitors will receive exclusive show specials such as free upgrades, shipboard credits, coupon booklets, free shore excursions and more. Plus, receive a $50 discount off your package just for attending!

Larry says there will be hourly prize giveaways, you can enter to win free trips to Hawaii, Mexico, and a 7-Night cruise for two!

There is also entertainment at the Expo like Bingo, On-stage Alaska and more!

Get your tickets and learn more at MorrisColumbus.com.