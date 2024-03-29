The Lehman Trilogy play at the new Meldrum Theatre

The Lehman Trilogy is a five-time Tony Award winning hit play that has already taken London, New York, and Los Angeles by storm and now has it's Utah Premiere.

This will be the first-ever production in the brand-new Meldrum Theatre at the Einar Nielsen Fieldhouse on the University of Utah Campus!

The play tells the 160+ year true saga of the Lehman family beginning with Henry Lehman immigrating from Bavaria in 1844. Henry is joined by his two brothers Emanuel and Mayer, and the pplay takes you through several generations of the family leading up to the fateful collapse of the Lehman Brothers banking dynasty in 2008.

Each actor plays dozens of characters throughout the play.

The Meldrum Theatre is a more intimate theatre for Pioneer Theatre Company and will host 2 intimate productions per season for PTC.

PTC's mainstage is a Broadway-sized theatre and holds approximately 930 seats and the Meldrum Theatre holds 387.

Get your tickets now at PioneerTheatre.org!