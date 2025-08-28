The Little Milk Bar is designing the next generation of breastfeeding wear.

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Owner Lindsay White says, "We're a brand that empowers breastfeeding moms. Educating and empowering breastfeeding parents on their right to breastfeed their baby with or without a cover."

Their Allie Bra is the best seller, it doesn't look like a nursing bra and it's comfortable enough to sleep in.

The Frankie Tanks are nursing tanks that don't have the annoying clips. Lindsay says a lot of women wear them long past breastfeeding because they love them so much.

But, Lindsay says their products actually come second — their first priority is educating, empowering and advocating alongside parents in our community.

You can learn more at thelittlemilkbar.com.

