The "Living in Light" concert is a night of healing, hope and connection for those touched by suicide

Local musicians and artists are coming together for a night of healing, hope and connection for those touched by suicide.

The concert, "Living in Light", is on Saturday, September 13, 2025 at 7pm at Olympus High School.

Co-producers/organizers Matt Cropper and Cecily Smith joined us to tell us more about the concert.

Matt says he wanted to create something that speaks directly to others carrying similar grief after losing his wife to suicide in 2021.

As a composer and producer, Matt has spent his life in music. Creating a concert became the most natural way for him to honor his wife's memory in a hopeful way.

For years, Cecily says she's carried a vision of a night where the community feels wrapped in love and she's excited that this concert is it

Cecily says she faced depression and has also lost loved ones to suicide and this event is her way of giving compassion back to the community.

Performers include Matt Cropper, Rise Up Children's Choir, Joseph Hale, Octapella, Vocalocity, Nicolle Pinnell and Deseret Symphony.

Get your tickets to Living in Light here.

If you or someone you know is struggling, there are resources that can help. Call 9-8-8 to speak to a crisis worker 24 hours a day, seven days a week.