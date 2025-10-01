The Lost Alaskan is brewing up handcrafted coffee in Kaysville

The Lost Alaskan brews up fresh coffee including lattes, mochas, matcha lattes as well as non-caffeinated items and drinks for the kiddos too.

Owner Jennifer Nelson says each drink has a very unique name to match its unique taste.

The coffee she uses is is Raven's Brew which is from her hometown in Alaska.

She whipped up of her favorites, "The Dreamcicle", which she promises will take you back to your childhood summer!

The Lost Alaskan is located at 232 Main St, Kaysville, UT 84037 and they're serving up cups Monday - Friday from 6:30am to 4:00pm and weekends from 8:00am to 4:00pm.

You can find more on their website thelostalaskan.com.

