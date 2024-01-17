The Loveland Living Planet Aquarium is planning an exciting addition for 2025!

25 years ago the Living Planet Aquarium was born -- in a van! That's right, a van traveled around to schools to teach kids about the ocean and sealife.

10 years ago, the Aquarium moved from is first brick-and-mortar building into the beautiful state-of-the art facility in Draper.

And, they still have an education program where they travel and teach. They've been to pretty much every Utah school.

Now, the Loveland Living Planet has plans to be even bigger and better with a new building scheduled to be complete in 2025.

Jenny Hardman saw the construction site with Karmel Harper, Director of Marketing and PR at the Aquarium.

She said the new and current buildings will be connected by a breezeway, so you can easily travel from one to the other indoors.

Karmel said the new design will have a local flair and will echo the Wasatch Mountains.

Some of the animals will stay in their current location, others like the resident Komodo dragon will move to the new building where he can grow into his new digs. He'll eventually be 8-10 feet long, so they want him to have plenty of space.

They'll also have new animals from Asia as part of the Ford Expedition Asia exhibit.

To celebrating the building, they are filling a time capsule for it. Karmel showed us a couple of the items for the time capsule: a feather from their blue and gold Macaw and a vile filled with shark teeth.

You can learn more at livingplanetaquarium.org.

