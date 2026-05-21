The Magic in Learning Foundation reaches a milestone achievement

On April 24, 2026, Mike Hamilton, founder of The Magic in Learning Foundation, reached a milestone of 1.5 million students. The commemorative "Magic with a Message" assembly was held at Roosevelt Elementary in the Weber School District.

Roosevelt was one of 100 schools fully sponsored this year. This annual initiative is made possible by 35 Les Schwab Tire Centers across Utah, impacting 86,000 students annually.

The Magic in Learning Foundation and Les Schwab have been partnering for 16 years to bring one-hour educational assemblies to schools across the state.

Educators and parents can request a sponsored assembly by visiting magicinlearning.org.

The Foundation also impacts the community through other ways as well. Earlier in May, they hosted an event for families of deployed military members from Hill Air Force Base..

Sponsored by Les Schwab and Home Depot, 30 families enjoyed a magic show, lunch and the "Operation Build-A Buddy" project. Each family also received a donation of household supplies valued at $300.

In April a fundraiser for the Ogden Rotary Foundation was a great success. It was held at the Egyptian Theater in Park City.

The Magic in Learning Foundation has also donated shows for state shelters and foster care programs, reaching hundreds of displaced and at-risk youth.