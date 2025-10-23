The man behind "Smoke Ain't No Joke" knows how to grill the perfect steak.

Anthony Lujan is the head cook of Smoke Ain’t No Joke BBQ Team.

He's a two-time Grand Champion and one Reserve Grand Champion and has received numerous top-10 calls in Chicken, Ribs, Pork, and Brisket.

He is also an Steak Cookoff Association World Championships Finalist and will be heading to the finals in Ft. Worth, Texas.

Anthony says he's passionate about outdoor and live-fire cooking and wants to share his passion with others.

He joined us with some tips to grill the perfect steak. He says the secret is finding a good rub you love, take the bad fat off before you put it on the grill and then use a good thermometer so you don't over or under-cook the meat.

He has eight years of experience in competitive cooking and is a host of The Pitmaster Podcast, which is dedicated to all things BBQ.

You can follow him on Instagram @smokeaintnojokebbq.

