The Milk House at Homestead will satisfy your sweet tooth

What's old is new again, as the saying goes at Homestead Resort in Heber Valley.

You'll want to check out the brand new Milk House that is housed in a building that dates back to the 1800's.

The Milk House is newly-renovated, and opening to the public on Saturday, October 15, 2022.

You'll find Milk House right in front on the property and inside it's filled with yummy goodness.

It's called Milk House because it's where they stored the dairy in the old days.

Now it's updated and elevated and serves everything from coffee and pastries to Homestead's famous fudge which is made in house and ice cream.

Speaking of the ice cream they have new ice cream machines that keep the ice cream churning continuously. They offer six flavors that will change seasonally, plus all the toppings.

Jenny tried the vanilla ice cream with fresh strawberries and blood orange olive oil and described is as "savory meets dessert".

It's part of the Homestead's renovations that have been going on all year. Right now about half of the 125 hotel rooms are updated. The rest will be closed and renovated starting November 1, 2022.

For more information please visit homesteadresort.com.

