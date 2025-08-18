The mission at Visiting Angels is to help seniors "Age-in-Place", to stay in the comfort of their own homes, living in familiar surroundings.

Trinka Whatley, owner of Visiting Angels in Provo, says 77 percent of seniors want to be in their own homes, with neighbors and friends, and to be in control of their lives.

Trinka says, "But as we age, we may need some help to remain independent. At Visiting Angels, we provide many levels of support."

They provide companion care, or just check in an hour a day, or services all the way to end-of-life care, depending on each person's unique and specific needs.

Trinka says, "Even when family or friends are helping, we can help with overnight care, or care when family caregivers need to go to work or out of town."

Savannah Clark is the Community Liaison for Visiting Angels and works with Home Health and Hospice companies and with community organizations to help families find resources that they may not be aware of.

Savannah says, "When Mom or Dad has an incident or a fall, or when they come home from the hospital, we can provide short-term support until they get back to full independence."

They can also help them with furry family members, like feeding or walking pets, or cleaning the kitty litter.

Visiting Angels is there to help seniors remain independent, however that is needed.

Fox 13's The PLACE and Visiting Angels are recognizing seniors in our community who are doing amazing things.

Each month we are giving away a wonderful gift basket and a $250 gift certificate to recognize a "Super Senior" in our Utah communities.

You can nominate someone here.

For more information about visiting angels, please visit: ut-care/com/fox13