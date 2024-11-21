The music adds to the magic of Tiana's Bayou Adventure at Disneyland Resort

From the moment you step into the queue at Tiana's Bayou Adventure you may notice your foot beginning to tap along to the music.

Jenny Hardman got to experience the brand new attraction at Disneyland Resort first hand and she talked with the Musical Director, John Dennis.

He says the music on the ride is much like you'll remember from the animated feature film.

Some of the songs were adapted, other music was created just for the experience on the ride by iconic artists straight from New Orleans, including legends JP Morton and John Dennis.

You won't want to miss the trumpet-playing alligator Louis during your visit to the Bayou, he's a big part of the attraction!

