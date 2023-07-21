"The Music Man" is family entertainment at its best

"The Music Man" is a six-time, Tony Award-winning musical comedy that has been entertaining audiences since 1957.

Soon, you'll be able to see it inSandy.

Jenny went to the rehearsals of "The Music Man" and talked with the director and two stars of the show.

Director David Hanson says, "The show is a 1950's take on a 1910 story in the middle of Iowa with Harold coming in to sell them on a boy's band." He continues that things go haywire when this con man meets "Marian the Librarian" and falls in love.

Jared Saunders, who plays Harold, has been performing with the Sandy Arts Guild for 20 years, and his kids are in "The Music Man" with him.

Marian the Librarian is played by Morgan Hekking, who has been with the Sandy Arts Guild for 10 years, since she was a teenager.

You can see "The Music Man" at The Theater at Mount Jordan from August 4-19, 2023.

Go to sandyarts.com to see exact show dates and times and to get your tickets.