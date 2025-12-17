The new Executive Chef of The Grand America Hotel describes his cuisine as "progressive American".

Christian Ojeda has been named Executive Chef of The Grand America Hotel, where he will lead and elevate all culinary operations across the property.

In his new role, he will oversee menu development and kitchen leadership for Laurel Brasserie & Bar, guide the hotel's expansive banquet and events culinary program, and direct the in-room dining experience to ensure consistent, high-quality hospitality throughout the hotel.

Christian was born in Provo, Utah, but grew up primarily in Santa Fe, New Mexico and also spent time in Denver where his grandmother owned an empanada business.

His love of food began in the bustling markets of Valparaiso, Chile, where he was mesmerized by artichokes the size of his head selling for fifteen for a dollar.

During frequent childhood visits to family in Chile, he spent time following vendors and observing their craft.

Ojeda brings 20+ years of experience in luxury hotels and fine dining, including leadership roles at Bernardus Lodge & Spa (Triple Forbes Four-Star & Michelin Key recognition) and Montage Deer Valley; known for seasonal, locally driven cuisine, mentorship, and sustainability initiatives.

He describes his cuisine as "progressive American", which he says is not fusion, but something more personal and intuitive.

He's committed to blending modern innovation with classic technique. He emphasizes, bold flavors, vibrant presentations, and meaningful partnerships with local farmers and producers.

His approach focuses on showcasing Utah's seasonal ingredients at their best while delivering elevated, memorable dining experiences that contribute to the state's evolving culinary landscape.

Laurel Brasserie & Bar at The Grand America Hotel offers a sophisticated, seasonally driven menu that highlights the finest locally sourced ingredients.

The menu is rooted in classic French technique yet elevated with modern culinary innovation, Laurel presents dishes that are both comforting and meticulously crafted.

The restaurant's approach celebrates simplicity, freshness, and bold flavor, creating an inviting dining experience that feels equally suited for weekday dinners, special occasions, and everything in between.

Christian prepared Double-cut Lamb Chops with Roasted Baby Carrots, Bulgar Wheat, Tuscan Kale, Pomegranate Seeds and Burnt Raspberry Jus, which you can find on the menu.

He also displayed other popular dishes: Blackened Ahi Tuna Crudo and Wagyu Beef Tartare.

You can learn more at laurelslc.com.

