The North American Tour of "Funny Girl" is on stage now at Eccles Theater in Salt Lake City and Jenny Hardman talked with one of the stars of the show, Melissa Manchester, who plays Mrs. Brice.

Thee semi-biographical plot is based on the life and career of comedian and Broadway star Fanny Brice (the daughter-in-law).

Fanny dreamed of a life on the stage and even when everyone told her she wouldn't be a star — something funny happened... she proved them wrong!

You can see "Funny Girl" through October 13, 2024 at Eccles Theater in Salt Lake City.

For tickets and more information please visit: saltlakecity.broadway.com/shows/funny-girl.

