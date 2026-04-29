"The Nutcracker" takes riders 150 feet off the ground with speeds up to 70 mph

Lagoon is opening daily for the 2026 season over Memorial Day Weekend and there are a lot of new things to enjoy this summer.

The biggest new addition, literally, is "The Nutcracker" thrill ride. It takes riders up 150 feet with speeds up to 70 miles per hour!

Also new for 2026, Leisl's Pretzel Shop is opening up right next door, serving delicious soft pretzels.

There is also a new Interactive Fountain to cool you off this year.

And you can take advantage of new Social Clubs with membership or daily access. These are places for 21+ offering small bites, cocktails and mocktails.

Lagoons daily for the season on Memorial Day Weekend!

Get your season passports now at lagoonpark.com.