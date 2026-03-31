The O-Sho Trail Series was created to bring new and seasoned runners together to enjoy the camaraderie of trail running, while raising funds for the Bonneville Shoreline Trail.

It's part of the Trails Foundation, which plans, promotes, preserves, protects, constructs and maintains a network of public pathways, trails and related open spaces for non-motorized users throughout Northern Utah.

They've been building and maintaining trails for 31 years and just this week are celebrating the opening of the 27th Street Trailhead in Ogden.

That's where the three O-Sho Trail Series races will start and end. Each one of 5k and race participants can sign up for all of them or for individual races.

All funds go directly back to the upkeep of the Bonneville Shoreline Trail.

You can learn more at tfnu.org.