The owner of Hamlet Homes is sharing stories from "Rock the Block" filming in Utah

HGTV's "Rock the Block" filmed season six of the popular show in Grantsville, Utah in 2025 featuring homes built by Utah builder Hamlet Homes.

Hamlet Homes Owner and VP of Marketing, Tami Ostmark, joined us to share stories from the show and her perspective of what it's like to be on a national show like "Rock the Block".

“As expected, there were times when there was tension on the set. All four designers were super competitive with each other. It’s amazing that the production team was able to produce the show as well as they did. I’m very impressed.”, said Ostmark.

Tami explained that the Hamlet team members did a lot of work for the show including working through the night to keep up with the pace of production.

Hamlet hosted a Block Party last May to give Utahn’s an opportunity to tour the homes and to raise money for the Utah based charity HomeAid.

In the end, Hamlet raised over $45,000 for HomeAid, getting an estimated 45-50 homeless Utahn’s off the street permanently and into transitional homes at The Other Side Village in Salt Lake.

In addition all four homes that were featured on "Rock the Block" were sold and now have families living in them.

You can watch season seven of the hit show on HGTV. This seasonal s being filmed in Las Vegas, Nevada.

For more information about Hamlet Homes, please visit hamlethomes.com.