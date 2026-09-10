The Peach Queen from Brigham City Peach Days shares a recipe for Peach Shakes.

Brigham City Peach Days started in 1904 and has grown into a community tradition.

This year's theme is "As American as Peach Days" and will be September 11 & 12, 2026.

Peach Queen Grace Packer joined us with highlights and a recipe for Peach Shakes.

Grace says more than 200 vendors will be there both days and there are parades Friday night and Saturday morning.

There's also a carnival food, shopping, entertainment, a car show, a Harley and custom bike show, and a 10K and 5K.

You can find the full schedule at peachdays.com.

Peach Shakes:

Yields about 2 large milkshakes or 4 smaller milkshakes:

2 large peaches (peeled and diced)

About half a quart of vanilla ice cream

About a half a cup of milk

A splash of vanilla

About 1 cup of crushed Biscoff Cookies

In a blender, puree the milk and about half of the diced peaches. Add the vanilla, ice cream, Biscoff cookies and the rest of the peaches to the blender, and blend until mixed. You can also mix the puree and the ice cream in a large bowl with a whisk.

Pour into glasses and enjoy!