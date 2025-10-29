The Salt Lake City Hope Lodge is celebrating its 10 year anniversary!

Since 2015, the Salt Lake City Hope Lodge has served more than 24,000 guests (patients and caregivers), providing more than 98,000 nights of free lodging, and saving guests an estimated $17 million.

American Cancer Society Hope Lodge communities offer a home away from home for people facing cancer and their caregivers when cancer treatment is far away.

Averiel Bailey, Senior Development Manager for American Cancer Society, says Hope Lodges provide comfortable guest suites with private baths, as well as inviting spaces with all the comforts of home, including a communal kitchen, dining area, laundry rooms, and places to gather or find a quiet respite – all at no cost to guests.

Hope Lodge guests don't just find a place to stay – they find a community of support and an emotional connection with others facing the same journey.

A new, exciting program launched at the Hope Lodge this year.

American Cancer Society Empower is designed to unite guests and community members through activities that support holistic well-being.

Participants engage in wellness-focused programming that fosters healing and connection.

Each month there are at least 10 Empower activities, events, classes, meals, etc. for guests to participate in – these include everything from cooking classes to yoga classes and arts and crafts.

On Saturday, November 1, 2025, the Hope Gala presented by the George S. and Dolores Dore Eccles Foundation, will raise funds critical to support the Hope Lodge.

It's at the Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City. This celebratory evening will honor the greatest leaders in our community; and feature live music, hors d'oeuvres, dinner, dessert, live auction, paddle raise and more!

To get your tickets, please visit saltlake.acsgala.org/

