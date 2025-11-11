The Salt Lake Family Christmas Gift Show is celebrating its 26th year as Utah's largest holiday market, featuring more than 485 vendors offering everything from handcrafted gifts and home décor to gourmet treats and local artisan goods—all under one festive roof.

Guests can explore Santa's Village, enjoy live performances on the Holly Jolly Stage, sip Cocoa with Mrs. Claus, and watch Artists in Action as they bring handmade crafts to life. It's not just shopping—it's a full day of holiday fun and family traditions.

This year introduces new experiences like the Snowman Hunt and Snowman Steps trail, plus the Holiday Man Cave for unique gifts for him. The show runs November13–15, 2025 at the Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy, with free parking and convenient access, making it the perfect way to kick off the holiday season.

The Salt Lake Family Christmas Gift Show is three magical days to celebrate the season, shop for everyone on your list, and make lasting memories. For more information and to save on tickets, visit familychristmasgiftshow.com.

Parking is available onsite, in limited supply, for free and within the NICE parking structure located at 75 West Towne Ridge Parkway, Sandy, Utah 84070, right across the street from the venue. A complimentary shuttle will be provided for guests on Saturday, November 15, 2025, to transport them to and from the Main Entrance of the event.

