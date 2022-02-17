Watch
The Place

Actions

The science behind Acoustic Wave Therapy

items.[0].videoTitle
We talk with Wasatch Medical Clinic about the science behind their treatment for erectile dysfunction.
Posted at 2:00 PM, Feb 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-17 16:00:12-05

More men suffer from erectile dysfunction than you would think.

Wasatch Medical Clinic uses Acoustic Wave Therapy which is non-invasive treatment and usually helps treat the problem within 2-3 weeks.

The Wasatch Medical science page has over 50 clinical studies conducted by Cambridge University, Men's Health magazine, Fox News, and so many more that have studied how Acoustic Wave Therapy improves circulation.

If you call Wasatch Medical Clinic at 801-901-8000, they'll give you a FREE assessment, exam and blood flow ultrasound with a doctor. A $500 value, absolutely FREE! Plus, they will throw in a gift that gets instant results in the bedroom.

For more information please visit wasatchmedicalclinic.com

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere