"The Stay at Home Chef" is launching a Fall Cheap Eats Meal Plan guide

Rachel Farnsworth is the food creator behind the popular food website, The Stay at Home

Chef, where she teaches her readers how to make restaurant-quality food at home.

She has more than eight million followers across her social media channels and joined us in our kitchen with some exciting news.

On Monday, September 15, 2025, The Stay at Home Chef will launch a Fall Cheap Eats Meal Plan guide on the website for free for all readers.

The guide will deliver a month of recipes, easily customizable to fit each household, all for under $3 a serving.

Rachel explains there's no coupon clipping or chasing deals. Each week readers can simply download a shopping list and meal plan to help them get started.

You can learn more at thestayathomechef.com.