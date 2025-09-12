Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
The Place

Actions

"The Stay at Home Chef" is launching a Fall Cheap Eats Meal Plan guide

"The Stay at Home Chef"
Rachel Farnsworth is the food creator behind the popular food website, The Stay at Home Chef, where she teaches her readers how to make restaurant-quality food at home.
"The Stay at Home Chef" is launching a Fall Cheap Eats Meal Plan guide
The Stay at Home Chef
Posted
and last updated

Rachel Farnsworth is the food creator behind the popular food website, The Stay at Home
Chef, where she teaches her readers how to make restaurant-quality food at home.

She has more than eight million followers across her social media channels and joined us in our kitchen with some exciting news.

On Monday, September 15, 2025, The Stay at Home Chef will launch a Fall Cheap Eats Meal Plan guide on the website for free for all readers.

The guide will deliver a month of recipes, easily customizable to fit each household, all for under $3 a serving.

Rachel explains there's no coupon clipping or chasing deals. Each week readers can simply download a shopping list and meal plan to help them get started.

You can learn more at thestayathomechef.com.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere