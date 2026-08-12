The Story Forge, a three-day summit, is meant to help aspiring writers, actors, filmmakers and storytellers take the next step in their careers.

Screen Chatter Film Critic Tony Toscano planned the first-of-its kind summit after noticing over the years that those living outside of major entertainment hubs didn't have access to the practical and up-to-date intel on how the business really works.

The Story Forge will feature expert-led panels and seminars, workshops, Q&As, educational sessions, and networking opportunities with leading industry insiders including:

Dean Devlin – Acclaimed writer, producer, and director behind global hits including Independence Day , Leverage: Redemption , and The Ark .

– Acclaimed writer, producer, and director behind global hits including , , and . Lisa Brenner – Actress, writer, and producer known for The Patriot , One Big Happy Family , and numerous film and television roles.

– Actress, writer, and producer known for , , and numerous film and television roles. Glenn Morshower – Veteran character actor with more than 250 film and television credits, including 24 , Transformers , and The Resident .

– Veteran character actor with more than 250 film and television credits, including , , and . Nancy Schilbe – Emmy Award ® -winning screenwriter whose work includes HBO Max’s The Pitt .

– Emmy Award -winning screenwriter whose work includes HBO Max’s . Paul Weber – Acclaimed Hollywood casting director, producer, and audition coach whose credits include Stargate , Spartacus , Dead Like Me , and numerous MGM films.

– Acclaimed Hollywood casting director, producer, and audition coach whose credits include , , , and numerous MGM films. Charlene Amoia – Actress best known for her roles in How I Met Your Mother , Fear Street, and most recently The Breadwinner .

– Actress best known for her roles in , and most recently . Lisa London – Veteran casting director who has helped launch the careers of stars including Jennifer Aniston, Emma Stone, Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez, Jonah Hill, and Mark Ruffalo.

– Veteran casting director who has helped launch the careers of stars including and Devin Sidell – Award-winning writer, producer, and actress known for creating character-driven stories for film and television, including Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Ray Donovan and the award-winning feature film, Love, Danielle.

– Award-winning writer, producer, and actress known for creating character-driven stories for film and television, including and the award-winning feature film, Sarah French – Actress and producer recognized for her work across independent film, horror, and television, including Blind , Pretty Boy , That's A Wrap , Space Wars: Quest for the Deepstar , and Garden of Eden .

– Actress and producer recognized for her work across independent film, horror, and television, including , , , , and . Nina Bergman – International actress, producer, and entrepreneur known for action and thriller films, including Doom: Annihilation and Hell Hath No Fury.

The Story Forge runs from Thursday, August 20 through Saturday, August 22, 2026 at the DoubleTree by Hilton at the Salt Lake City Airport.

Tickets are available online at storyforge3000.com.