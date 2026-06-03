The Sweets & Snacks Expo sets the stage for what’s going to dominate the shelves in the coming year

The 2026 Sweets & Snacks Expo brings together more than 1,000 brands and 15,000 industry professionals for three days of high-stakes business and pure innovation.

Dawn McCarthy, Beauty & Lifestyle Advisor of Dawn's Corner says walking this floor, you can practically feel the future being shaped—thousands of new products are making their debut, setting the stage for what’s going to dominate the shelves in the coming year.

For reference in-store sales at convenience retailers reached $341 Billion in 2025, with food, beverages, and snacks driving most of the growth.

So, forget what you know about snacking. We are looking at a total evolution of the aisle.

Dawn says, "I’m talking about bold flavor innovations—think 'swicy' combinations and creamy, dessert-inspired treats—alongside cutting-edge sustainable packaging solutions that are as good for the planet as they are for the brand. And for those watching at home, the 'better-for-you' movement has officially gone premium, with functional snacks, high-protein bites, and gut-healthy options that finally taste amazing."

This isn't just a convention—it’s where the retail, purchasing, and manufacturing strategy is written.

Buyers and distributors from across the globe are right here, negotiating deals and discovering the next big bestseller.

But it’s not just about the big names. Dawn showed us Startup Street, which is absolutely packed with emerging brands bringing ground-breaking, artisanal, and innovative items to the table.

Whether it's the newest, multi-textured chocolate bar, a savory snack with a global twist, or a completely new form factor in candy, the trends driving consumer appetite are launching right here, right now, on the floor in Vegas. Keep your eyes on the shelves, folks, because the next big thing? You saw it here first.

For more information- Contact Dawn@Dawnscorner.com