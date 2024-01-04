The time for Open Enrollment period is almost over. Have you found the right plan for you?

The time for Open Enrollment period is almost over, so it's crucial to have the right information to help you pick the best plan for your health needs.

Lindsay Shawcroft with Select Health joined us with tips that make it easier as you compare plans, benefits, and prices.

She says individuals and families can still enroll on a plan through January 15, 2024 however, their coverage will not be effective until February of 2024.

Select Health's 2024 benefits will help members live the healthiest lives possible and Lindsay says it's important to look at all the benefits that come with a health plan:

o Wellness Rewards Programs – With Select Health you can get reimbursed up to $240 per person or $580 per family, per year for things like your gym membership or taking 7,000+ steps a day.

o Preventive Care – Select Health Individual plans cover preventive care services 100% — no copay, coinsurance, or deductible.

o Expanded Virtual Visits – Select Health's plans offer options to get urgent care, primary care, and mental health—virtually.

o Copay Plans – A plan option with predictable costs and easy-to-understand benefit designs. If you like simple, this is the plan for you.

o Full Access to Intermountain Health – Select Health members get Intermountain doctors, urgent care clinics, and hospital services.

o Easy-to-Use digital tools – Select Health's mobile app and member portal give you easy access to your plan details, claims information, year-to-date deductible and out-of-pocket totals, ID cards, and more.

People who need an Individual health plan –or current members who are already enrolled—have several options if they want to try to reduce the overall cost of their plan.

It's not too late to check to see if you're eligible for a government subsidy. Even if you didn't qualify last year, you may qualify now.

• Seek assistance through the Association for Utah Community Health and Take Care Utah. They can also help you determine if you're eligible for other types of coverage, including Medicaid.

Here are a few other benefits that Select Health plans offer that could potentially provide some savings:

o Medical Cost Estimator – Select Health's most-requested member tool, the Medical Cost Estimator, provides personalized estimates based on your benefits for a doctor, hospital, or service.

o A Prescription for Savings – Most preventive prescriptions are covered before deductible on all Individual and Family plans.

o Spend Less with Rx Savings Solutions – Select Health has collaborated with Rx Savings Solutions to provide our members with a transparency tool that shows the lowest-price option(s) for any prescriptions you and your family may take or need in the future.

o Member Discounts – Search for discounts on services not normally covered by insurance, such as LASIK, acupuncture, cosmetic dermatology, tattoo removal, and more.

If you have questions or would like to know more, talk to your agent or call Select Health directly at 855-442-0220.

Select Health's Individual Sales team is ready to answer questions, and will be open late throughout open enrollment, up until the very last night!

Hours: Weekdays, 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Saturday, 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

January 15 8:00a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

You can learn more at selecthealth.org.

