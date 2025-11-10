The Toy Foundation releases the 2026 Toy of the Year Awards, known as the "Oscars" of the toy industry

The Toy Foundation just unveiled the finalists for the 2026 Toy of the Year Awards, known as the Oscars of the toy industry.

There are 113 finalists in 16 categories and we talked with Toy Trends Specialist Jennifer Lynch about some of them.

Game of the Year Finalist

Cows in Space: This is for children six years and up and is an action-packed, two-player family game. Players suit up with a special UFO magnetic headband and race to beam up as many cows as they can from the spinning field, no hands allowed. The player who collects the most cows wins. It sells for $21.99.

Specialty Toy of the Year Finalist

Pets 2 Love Playsets: This is for children five years and up and allows kids to take their beloved pet wherever they go. The story begins with a stylish heart-shaped purse, whch pops out a lovable 3D pet with the push of a button. There are four adorable pets to choose from: two pups - Milo and Louie, and two kitties - Luna and Olive. Open the top of the purse to reveal each pet's cozy hideaway to play. Plus, the purse strap doubles as a leash to take your adorable companion for a walk. This sells for $11.99.

Playset of the Year Finalist

Bluey Supermarket Playset: This is for children three years and up. This toy is inspired by the "Kids" episode of the popular Emmy-and Peabody Award-winning series. It takes place in a multi-level supermarket features three stories, four play areas, a top floor restaurant and 15+ play pieces, including unique Bluey and Bingo figures. The supersized playset features sounds and a kid-powered escalator that gives shoppers a "lift" to the second floor. There are 24 sounds and familiar phrases from the hit series that come from the store's intercom, including: "We're at the checkout!" and "I'll be the shopkeeper!" It sells for $49.99.

Educational Toy of the Year Finalist

Virtual Reality ESPN: This is for children eight years and up. Experience the thrill of sports through fully-immersive Virtual Reality! Using a smartphone and included VR goggles, kids witness fast-paced action from around the world in 360-degree views—from home runs and slam dunks to ice hockey, skateboarding, and mountain biking. Get special access and go behind scenes at ESPN to learn from the experts. This deluxe gift set includes a 128-page interactive DK book, 20+ VR experiences, and a set of championship medals to encourage movement/physical play. Step into the game, feel the thrill, and explore sports from every angle—an unforgettable blend of learning, play, and high-energy adventure for kids. It sells for $59.99.

Construction Toy of the Year Finalist

Rail Cube Magnetic Monorail Deluxe Block Set: This is for children three years and up. Rail Cube is a groundbreaking STEAM toy that transforms learning into a hands-on adventure. The Magnetic Monorail features five interchangeable, different colored blocks, allowing you to design and build dynamic three-dimensional courses for a rechargeable magnetic mini train to navigate.Each color block will lead your mighty train in a different direction to defy gravity and run up, down, upside down, and sideways! Write your track's unique code into the Programming Note by coloring in the squares to be able to recreate your favorite tracks over and over again! Watch as your mini train brings your imaginative designs to life! This sells for $199.

To find out more about these toys, shop your favorites, and vote for the top toy to take home the big prize, head over to toyawards.org.