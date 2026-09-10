The Travel Mom, Emily Kaufman, shares some great getaways for multi-generational vacations

National Grandparents Day is on Sunday, September 13, and in honor of the holiday our friend Emily Kaufman is back to share some great getaways for multi-generational families.

She says there's a significant uptick in families taking vacations together!

Emily says it's not too late for a beach vacation and Beaches is having a Winter Splash Sale where you can get discounts for Beaches Turks & Caicos as well as Beaches Negril. Emily says there's nothing better than an all-inclusive resort like Beaches Turks & Caicos where meals, beverages, and accommodations are all included. The resort recently expanded with the opening of Treasure Beach where families can stay together under one roof in a suite. This fall there's special music and activities, including kids bop for the littlest ones.

Emily also told us about a vacation she took with Trafalgar, a guided vacation company that makes traveling stress-free. They take care of all the planning and the details and have locations from Italy to Costa Rica.

If you want to experience moments of wonder and awe with your kids and grandkids, Emily recommends National Geographic Expeditions. They have four ships sailing in the Galápagos Islands that make you feel like you're floating on a research lab. The cruise is filled with adventure for all ages.

Visit thetravelmom.com for more information and follow Emily on Facebook and Instagram where she gives a free trip away every single week.