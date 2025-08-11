"The Travel Mom" joins us from aboard a cruise ship in Europe

Our friend Emily Kaufman, The Travel Mom, loves sharing wonderful vacation ideas with us.

She joined us from Oslo, Norway aboard the Holland America Rotterdam during a 7-night cruise.

The Rotterdam is one of two ships in the area of Northern Europe, and next year a third one will be added.

Emily says because Holland America's roots are Dutch, you'll notice a lot of things on board that are Dutch-themed like high tea and a Dutch party.

Holland America really wants their passengers to slow down and savor the journey.

Emily says they strive to create meaningful moments for you, including through destination dining.

The food goes along with the itinerary, for example a Scandinavian brunch and sea day.

Holland America also has a global fresh fish program. The fish you're served will be from the port to your plate in no more than 48 hours.

There are all kinds of different restaurants on board, so there's something for everyone, from Asian to a steak house to Italian and so much more.

Holland America has 11 different vessels in their fleet with 400 ports around the world including in Alaska. "They take more guests into Glacier Bay than anywhere else," says Emily.

There are great deals going on now for Holland America cruises, including the same cruise Emily was on, next season, for just $125 a day. You could also cruise the Caribbean in December for just $93 a day.

Learn more about the offers and plan your cruise today at HollandAmerica.com.

