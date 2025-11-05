Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
The Truman Brothers are kicking off their Utah tour tonight

The Truman Brothers are a pop/ Christian duo from Nashville now living in Utah.
They are kicking off the Utah stops on their "Just Wanna Say Thank You Tour" on Wednesday, November 5, 2025 in Logan.

There will be a special guest joining them on stage. Their father, who is an original member of Diamond Rio and a resident of Logan!

They'll also be performing in Orem (which is already sold out), St. George and Rexburg Idaho.

The night of music will includes some of their original songs as well as Christmas music.

You can learn more and get tickets at trumanbrothers.com.

