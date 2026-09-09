The USANA Foundation is helping families fight food insecurity in Utah and around the world

September is Hunger Action Month, a good time to understand how food insecurity is affecting people right here in Utah and around the world.

The USANA Foundation is helping families through both the USANA Foundation and USANA Kids Eat.

Global Programs Director, Michelle Benedict, joined us to explain the difference, and how the two work together to fight food insecurity.

Here at home, USANA Kids Eat pack Kids Eat food bags so kids can take them home and have nourishing meals when they're not in school on the weekends.

Donations are especially important right now because food prices are high and many families just can't afford it.

You can support the food bag program by sponsoring a Utah school, or by donating time or money.

You can learn more at UsanaKidsEat.org.

Michelle also told us about USANA Foundation's work to help food insecurity globally through their Garden Towers, which are basically vertical gardens that empower people to provide for themselves.

It's a simple solution that can provide quality nutrition in many global regions.

Michelle says the gardens are made from durable material and each tower can hold more than 100 regionally-native plants that can provide 1,100 meals every year and be harvested year after year.

You can also help with that program by sponsoring a village, going on a trip to that village and serving, or by sewing garden towers here at home.

For more information please visit UsanaFoundation.org.