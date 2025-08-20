Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
The Utah Renaissance Faire is now in it's 13th year

(The Place Advertiser) - We had special guests in studio today from the Utah Renaissance Faire.
The Utah Renaissance Faire is now in its 13th year and continues to grow in popularity each year.

This year, The Knights of Mayhem are headlining the list of attractions. Charlie Andrews is one of the Knights and joined us in studio. He travels the world doing performances and competitions.

The Faire also includes a wide variety of other performers and entertainers including "Queen Elizabeth" who also joined us in studio.

Many artisans will present their crafts and skills such as pottery, calligraphy, blacksmithing, leatherwork, woodcarving, falconry, weaving, millinery, face painting and more.

The Utah Renaissance Faire is at the Mount Nebo Farms in Mona, Utah on August 22 & 23, 2025.

You can find more information at utahrenfaire.org.

