The Utah State Fair is kicking off its 170th anniversary celebration on September 10

The Utah State Fair is celebrating an historic milestone with a special opening day 170th birthday celebration on Thursday, September 10, 2026.

Throughout the day, the Fair is giving away 170 prizes across the Fairpark.

Opening Day alone features a full schedule of activities, including:



The Mobile Dairy Classroom

Extreme Lumberjacks

Mighty Mike

Flying Aces Pig Races

Wild West Fun Park

Live Music

Roaming Entertainment

Livestock Competition

Guests will also be able to enjoy their favorite Fair food, carnival rides and attractions and more.

The theme of this year is "Cheers to 170 Years", and is meant to celebrate the Fair's history while also looking towards the future.

The Utah State Fair runs September 10-20, 2026 at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City.

You can learn more at UtahStateFair.com.