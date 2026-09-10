The Utah State Fair is kicking off its 170th anniversary celebration on September 10

The Utah State Fair is celebrating an historic milestone with a special opening day 170th birthday celebration on Thursday, September 10, 2026.
Throughout the day, the Fair is giving away 170 prizes across the Fairpark.
Opening Day alone features a full schedule of activities, including:
- The Mobile Dairy Classroom
- Extreme Lumberjacks
- Mighty Mike
- Flying Aces Pig Races
- Wild West Fun Park
- Live Music
- Roaming Entertainment
- Livestock Competition
Guests will also be able to enjoy their favorite Fair food, carnival rides and attractions and more.
The theme of this year is "Cheers to 170 Years", and is meant to celebrate the Fair's history while also looking towards the future.
The Utah State Fair runs September 10-20, 2026 at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City.
You can learn more at UtahStateFair.com.